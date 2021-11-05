See All Psychiatrists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital

Dr. Kambhampati works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Adult Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD
Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Life Center
    4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-1741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eating Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Eating Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kambhampati?

    Nov 05, 2021
    Dr Kambhampati’s a wonderful, caring Doctor that is the very best in his field of medicine. He treats the whole person as well as family, in my case, Husband, but cares about our children although they are grown, living on their own with their own families. He was Instrumental in Weaning me off from several medications when I first started seeing him that was having a Detrimental Effect On My Health! I Believe Had I Not Been Referred To Him, The Results Would Have Been On The Worse Side Of Life, and He Is Able To Work ‘ MIRACLES WITHIN THE FIELD OF PSYCHIATRY’! He Is A Wonderful Person Also, You Never Feel As If You Are A Number On A Page, He Always Makes You Feel Important, You Matter, and That Makes A Big Difference In Anyone’s Life! THANK YOU DR. KAMBBANPATI FOR HELPING ME??
    J Fender — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kambhampati to family and friends

    Dr. Kambhampati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kambhampati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD.

    About Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497743546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Osmania University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kambhampati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kambhampati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kambhampati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kambhampati works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kambhampati’s profile.

    Dr. Kambhampati has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kambhampati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kambhampati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kambhampati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kambhampati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kambhampati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.