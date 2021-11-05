Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kambhampati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Radha Kambhampati, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital
Dr. Kambhampati works at
Lakeside Life Center4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 221-1741
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Kambhampati’s a wonderful, caring Doctor that is the very best in his field of medicine. He treats the whole person as well as family, in my case, Husband, but cares about our children although they are grown, living on their own with their own families. He was Instrumental in Weaning me off from several medications when I first started seeing him that was having a Detrimental Effect On My Health! I Believe Had I Not Been Referred To Him, The Results Would Have Been On The Worse Side Of Life, and He Is Able To Work ‘ MIRACLES WITHIN THE FIELD OF PSYCHIATRY’! He Is A Wonderful Person Also, You Never Feel As If You Are A Number On A Page, He Always Makes You Feel Important, You Matter, and That Makes A Big Difference In Anyone’s Life! THANK YOU DR. KAMBBANPATI FOR HELPING ME??
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1497743546
- Providence Hospital
- Osmania University
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
