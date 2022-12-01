Overview

Dr. Radha Iyengar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Iyengar works at Champaign Dental Group in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.