Overview

Dr. Radeeb Akhtar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Akhtar works at Thea. Spyer Center in New York, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.