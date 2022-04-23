Dr. Rade Tomic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rade Tomic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rade Tomic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Sch Zagreb and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tomic works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomic?
He picks up on things that other doctors dismiss or overlook. An excellent doctor to have on your team. We are so fortunate.
About Dr. Rade Tomic, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1548377658
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago
- Medical Sch Zagreb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomic works at
Dr. Tomic has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Cystic Fibrosis and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomic speaks Croatian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.