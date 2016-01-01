Dr. San Juan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Racquel San Juan, DO
Overview
Dr. Racquel San Juan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. San Juan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Counseling & Psychological Services17 Senior St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 932-7884
- 2 161 Washington Valley Rd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (630) 974-6602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. San Juan?
About Dr. Racquel San Juan, DO
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295847713
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. San Juan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Juan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Juan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. San Juan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Juan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San Juan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San Juan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.