Dr. Racquel Quema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Racquel Quema, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.
Dr. Quema works at
Locations
Racquel Quema M.D.14624 Sherman Way Ste 401, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 900-2301Tuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quema is an excellent Physician. I highly recommend her. She is patient and follows up with me as necessary. I speak to her like she's a long time friend.
About Dr. Racquel Quema, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U London Fac Med
- Natividad Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Dr. Quema speaks Filipino and Spanish.
