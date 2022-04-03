Overview

Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.



Dr. Shroff works at American Transitional Hospital Inc in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.