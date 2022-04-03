See All Oncologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD

Medical Oncology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Rachna Shroff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.

Dr. Shroff works at American Transitional Hospital Inc in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    American Transitional Hospital Inc
    3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719
    Banner - University Medical Center
    1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719

  Banner - University Medical Center South

Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
    Apr 03, 2022
    This is the most wonderful, compassionate and brilliant Dr. that one could ever experience. When I first went to Dr. Shroff, I was told to go home and get my affairs in order by two other Drs. Dr. Shroff came in the room smiling and said, "I am going to cure you" and she did. I have been Cancer free for three years this November from gall bladder Cancer. I could not ever ask for anything more. Thank you, Dr. Shroff
    Medical Oncology
    12 years of experience
    English, Gujarati
    1942425350
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
