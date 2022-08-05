Overview

Dr. Rachna Relwani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jonesboro, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Relwani works at Laureate Medical Group in Jonesboro, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.