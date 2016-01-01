Dr. Raman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachna Raman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachna Raman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Raman works at
Locations
Eye Associates of Virginia5875 Bremo Rd Ste 209, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-7804
Bon Secours Cancer Institute Medical Oncology8266 Atlee Rd Ste 219, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7220
Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond Psychiatric Unit5801 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 281-8298Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rachna Raman, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710183710
Education & Certifications
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.
