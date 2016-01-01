Overview

Dr. Rachna Jafri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Jafri works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.