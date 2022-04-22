Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- VA
- Richmond
- Dr. Rachit Shah, MD
Dr. Rachit Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachit Shah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 827-1207
-
2
VCU Med Ctr Cardiothorac Srgry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-4620
-
3
MCV Physicians In Williamsburg1162 Professional Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mary's Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Esophagomyotomy
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pyloromyotomy
- View other providers who treat Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sleeve Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Excellent doctor. Very straight forward when explaining what to expect. Dr. Shah and his team at VCU took good care of me during and after my thymectomy. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Rachit Shah, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528273422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.