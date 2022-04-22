Overview

Dr. Rachit Shah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at MCV Associates Physicians - General/Vascular in Richmond, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.