Dr. Rachit Goyal, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rachit Goyal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mokena, IL.
Locations
Mokena Crossings Family Dental9990 W 190th St Ste D, Mokena, IL 60448 Directions (708) 414-3748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hollywood Park Dental400 N Loop 1604 E Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (708) 414-7067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goyal is very professional and always makes me feel confident that the appointment will go well. He helps put me at ease when I have anxiety about dental work
About Dr. Rachit Goyal, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1851773055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goyal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.