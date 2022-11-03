Dr. Rachit Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachit Doshi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group722 Baker St Ste 714, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Doshi is sincerely the most encouraging, supportive, honest and kind doctor. I cannot speak highly enough of him and his care. I trust him fully and value his advice immensely. Dr. Doshi, I feel fortunate to have you as a doctor - you are genuine and authentic and I thank you for giving me the space to voice my health concerns with you and for you being fully engaged and attentive to them. I appreciate you and your staff.
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center-Family Medicine Residency Program
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine
- Family Practice
