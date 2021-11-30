Overview

Dr. Rachid Baz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Baz works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.