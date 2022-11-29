Dr. Rachid Assina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachid Assina, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachid Assina, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Montville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with The Mount Sinai Medical Center
Prime Neuro Spine Institute
Locations
-
1
Prime Neuro Spine Institute115 Horseneck Rd Ste 3, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (973) 970-2686
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assina?
This doctor is the real deal he explained everything that was going on with me in layman's terms he was able to get back to me as I text him to ask questions he was able to assure me of what was going on he treated me with kindness and respect I would always thank Dr Assina I appreciate him for everything he did for me if you're looking for a great doctor please check him out I will be happy to recommend him my name is Diane ask him if you can talk to me I will be happy to God bless you doctor
About Dr. Rachid Assina, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1770744872
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Prime Neuro Spine Institute
Dr. Assina speaks Arabic and French.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Assina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assina.
