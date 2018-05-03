Overview

Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Aouchiche works at West Coast Eye Care in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.