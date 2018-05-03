See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Dr. Aouchiche works at West Coast Eye Care in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    West Coast Eye Care
    15640 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 (239) 332-1990
    Maryland Pain Therapy Unit
    419 W Redwood St Ste 470, Baltimore, MD 21201 (410) 328-5933

  University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Temporal Arteritis
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Temporal Arteritis
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects

Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 03, 2018
    I wouldn't go any where else for my eye care. I started seeing Dr. Brenda Hart 16 yrs ago and have always gotten excellent eye exams. When she discovered the cataracts, I am so glad she was in practice with Dr. Aouchiche for the cataract surgery. Dr. Aouchiche and his entire staff and doctors are very professional, and truly care about you as an individual. The surgery schedulers are excellent at explaining the entire process. The after care and follow up was perfect, thank you Dr. Judd.
    Brenda in Cape Coral, FL — May 03, 2018
    About Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD

    Ophthalmology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1144370891
    UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Rachid Aouchiche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Aouchiche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aouchiche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Aouchiche has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aouchiche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aouchiche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aouchiche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

