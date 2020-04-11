See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Padilla works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center
    4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 732-6997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Limb Pain
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Limb Pain

Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Apr 11, 2020
Out of all the doctors at the Toluca Lake Health center Dr. Padilla has been my favorite. Very companionate, especially giving me my cancer diagnosis
— Apr 11, 2020
About Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215210083
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachelle Padilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Padilla works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Padilla’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.

