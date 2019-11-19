Dr. Rachelle Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Johns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachelle Johns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
1
Westmoreland Gastroenterology545 Rugh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-5500
2
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
3
Westmoreland Regional Hospital532 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Johns for years now. She is s skilled physician with both bedside manner and excellent diagnostic skill. She is able to peer behind the worry of a patient's troublesome symptoms and bring a calming atmosphere in which to plan a course of action. I often recommend her to friends and acquaintances.
About Dr. Rachelle Johns, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255531596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.