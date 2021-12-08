Dr. Rachelle Bitton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachelle Bitton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachelle Bitton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Bitton works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinologist2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-5760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bitton?
Knowledgeable and thorough. Listens well and answers all of your questions. Staff is always helpful. One of the best doctors I've gone to. Trust completely!
About Dr. Rachelle Bitton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1770538548
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitton works at
Dr. Bitton has seen patients for Osteopenia, Iodine Deficiency and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.