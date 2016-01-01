Dr. Rachel Zachary, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Zachary, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rachel Zachary, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kenner, LA.
Dr. Zachary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2240 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Kenner, LA 70062 Directions (504) 229-0005
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zachary?
About Dr. Rachel Zachary, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1831546639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zachary works at
Dr. Zachary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.