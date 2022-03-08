Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD
Dr. Rachel Yakrus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Providence Women's Healthcare1300 Upper Hembree Rd Ste D, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 670-6170
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
I am so happy I found Dr. Yakrus. She is the first gynecologist I actually feel really good about. She is a wonderful combination of professional, relatable, and chill. I haven't necessarily had horror stories with previous gynecologists, but I've never felt great about any I've had before. There's always been something that very much bothered me or that I just didn't feel comfortable with other providers I've seen in the past: ie. completely dismissing my endometriosis, refusing to explore any birth control aside from abstinence, pushing me onto certain birth control pills, or just not making me feel open to ask questions. Dr. Yakrus is the first that I honestly have no complaints about. I really trust her and actually look forward to interacting with her. I highly recommend her and have already suggested her to friends of mine.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Yakrus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakrus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yakrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yakrus speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakrus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.