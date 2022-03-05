Dr. Rachel Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Xu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Xu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Xu works at
Locations
South Texas Spinal Clinic PA9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a painful spot in my bottom area that no doc could figure out. I went to my family doc, pain docs, and they could never figure it out. I went to Dr. Xu and she pressed on the part that hurt and immediately figured out what it was. She told me it was my bursa. She put a needle in it. And now I can finally sit again without pain!!!! I am so grateful!!
About Dr. Rachel Xu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1902162415
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Xu works at
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods.