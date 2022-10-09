See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rachel Wooldridge, MD

General Surgery
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rachel Wooldridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Wooldridge works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 547-3909
    Parkland Health-psych Unit
    5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-5827
    University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy
    2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673
    William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 09, 2022
    There aren't any words to truly describe how much I love & appreciate Dr. Wooldridge. She is absolutely the sweetest & most attentive provider I've ever seen. She explained everything in detail, hugged me when I cried in fear & again when I cried in oure happiness because she did her job perfectly. I'm almost in tears as I write this because I appreciate her so much!. I recommend her anyone dealing with breast cancer or just the fear of it. I thank God for her being there when I desperately needed needed someone that cared.
    YRN — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Wooldridge, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

