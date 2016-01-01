Dr. Rachel Wood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Wood, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rachel Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milpitas, CA.
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
-
1
Unilab500 E Calaveras Blvd Ste 100, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 263-8141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
About Dr. Rachel Wood, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1891774048
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.