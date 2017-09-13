Dr. Rachel Wilkenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Wilkenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Wilkenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wilkenson works at
Locations
-
1
Aspenpointe Inc Dba Health Services875 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 Directions (719) 572-6100
-
2
Champaign Dental Group1050 S Academy Blvd Ste 140, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 574-7083
-
3
Matthews-Vu Medical Group1715 N Weber St Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 633-5660Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Matthews-Vu Medical Group4190 E Woodmen Rd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 632-4455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are a patient at Aspen Pointe, I can't recommend asking for Dr. Wilkenson enough. She is thorough with gathering information, explaining what options are available, and making sound recommendations. More importantly, in my opinion, she's kind. She actually cares about her patients, and strives to get you the best possible care. Honestly, I feel like I hit the doctor lottery here, in being able to have her as my psychiatrist.
About Dr. Rachel Wilkenson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1679785802
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
