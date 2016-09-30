See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, AR
Dr. Rachel White, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (23)
21 years of experience
Dr. Rachel White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. White works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Jacksonville - Main Street in Jacksonville, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Jacksonville - Main Street
    1110 W Main St, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
Sep 30, 2016
I have three young boys, and Dr. White was their pediatrician for many years. I'm pleased with the care and service she provided, and I've never had any issues. I would recommend her to anyone I know.
Branden in Jacksonville, AR — Sep 30, 2016
About Dr. Rachel White, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1366481392
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent North

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Jacksonville - Main Street in Jacksonville, AR. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

