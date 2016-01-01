Overview

Dr. Rachel Weller, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Weller works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.