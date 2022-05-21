Dr. Warren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Warren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Warren, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Warren works at
Locations
Medical City Dallas Hospital7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Warren removed a mass from my right breast I have no scarring she was excellent you can't even see the incision that she made to remove the mass
About Dr. Rachel Warren, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750640496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
