Dr. Rachel Warren, MD

Breast Surgery
4.9 (46)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Warren, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Warren works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Dallas Hospital
    7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7499
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2022
    Dr Warren removed a mass from my right breast I have no scarring she was excellent you can't even see the incision that she made to remove the mass
    Lisa Miles — May 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Warren, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Warren, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750640496
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warren works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Warren’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

