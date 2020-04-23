Dr. Rachel Towns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Towns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX.
Care for Women - Humble18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Care for Women350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 350, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Town offered virtual visits. She was super kind and patient. Dr. Town has a wonderful “bed side manner”. She answered all of my questions. I never felt rushed. I highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Indiana University School Of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
Dr. Towns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Towns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towns has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Towns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.