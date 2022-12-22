Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theriault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Locations
Fort Worth Cancer Center500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 413-1500
Texas Oncology19770 Kingsland Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 606-5731
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theriault is the best and most caring She takes her time and really is concerned on how I feel . And she explains everything to me. Her kindness is amazing. She cares so much about her patients. Her staff is always so helpful and kind. They return phone calls promptly. From the time you walk in the office to the time you leave, your handled with sure great care.
About Dr. Rachel Theriault, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780822478
Education & Certifications
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Theriault has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theriault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theriault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Theriault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theriault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theriault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theriault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.