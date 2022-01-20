Overview

Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Szekely works at Allergy Partners of Northeast Ohio in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.