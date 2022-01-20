See All Allergists & Immunologists in Mentor, OH
Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Szekely works at Allergy Partners of Northeast Ohio in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of Northeast Ohio
    8224 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 290-8956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Local Anesthetic Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nickel Contact Allergy Chevron Icon
Novacaine Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postinfectious Cough Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 20, 2022
    WONDERFUL, she is takes the time to really listens to your problem and explains all of your options. You do not feel rushed like with most doctors. You feel she actually cares about your treatment plan. Susan and Alex are great as well!
    About Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548237431
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Allergy & Immunology
