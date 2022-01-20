Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szekely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD
Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Allergy Partners of Northeast Ohio8224 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 290-8956
- TriPoint Medical Center
WONDERFUL, she is takes the time to really listens to your problem and explains all of your options. You do not feel rushed like with most doctors. You feel she actually cares about your treatment plan. Susan and Alex are great as well!
About Dr. Rachel Szekely, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548237431
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
