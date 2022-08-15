See All Plastic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at Lpg Plastic Surgery in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lpg Plastic Surgery
    235 Plain St Ste 501, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-5495
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-5495
    Lifespan Physician Group Gastroenterology
    950 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-2701

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1023236494
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

