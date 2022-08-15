Overview

Dr. Rachel Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Lpg Plastic Surgery in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.