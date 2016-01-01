Overview

Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Sturdivant works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.