Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225037765
- Med University SC
- Med University SC|University Al
- University Al
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sturdivant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sturdivant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturdivant has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturdivant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturdivant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturdivant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.