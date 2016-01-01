See All Nephrologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD

Nephrology
24 years of experience

Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Sturdivant works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1225037765
    Education & Certifications

    • Med University SC
    • Med University SC|University Al
    • University Al
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Sturdivant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturdivant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sturdivant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturdivant works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sturdivant’s profile.

    Dr. Sturdivant has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturdivant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sturdivant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturdivant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturdivant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturdivant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

