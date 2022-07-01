See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Harrison, NY
Dr. Rachel Steinman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Steinman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Harrison, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Steinman works at Scarsdale Medical Group in Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Scarsdale Medical Group
    Scarsdale Medical Group
    600 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 301, Harrison, NY 10528

  • White Plains Hospital

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 01, 2022
    On the recommendation of a friend, I made a switch to a doctor nearby me. I have never forgotten and I am thankful for he change. My diabetes was not in control and when I saw Dr. Steinman she not only controlled it better but had it drop by 2 to 7.0. Worked out a plan and I kept to it with her help. She was also responsible for me when I was rather sick and had to have a gall bladder removed to save my life. She was there and helped guide me through the time. She works well with other team members of doctors that you have. Pleasant, caring, and involved with the patient on helping them through a journey in life. Always look forward to my visits. Heard nothing but excellence from other people and patients. She is a genuine doctor who cares. Easy to reach by emails. Promptness in response time. More doctors should be like her taking care of patients. She is dedicated.
    Bob Heckmann — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Steinman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740579473
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Steinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinman works at Scarsdale Medical Group in Harrison, NY. View the full address on Dr. Steinman’s profile.

    Dr. Steinman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

