Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rachel Stein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Stein, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Triangle Neuropsychiatry3713 University Dr Ste B, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 401-6212
-
2
Susan Wyler, MPH, RDN, LDN101 Cloister Ct Ste F, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 886-8569Tuesday12:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
About Dr. Rachel Stein, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306006424
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.