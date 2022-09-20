Overview

Dr. Rachel Solomon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Solomon works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at Tavares in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

