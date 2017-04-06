See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ontario, CA
Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ontario, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. Sloan works at Kaiser Permanente Ontario Vineyard Med Offices in Ontario, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Ontario Vineyard Med Offices
    2295 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2017
    Dr. Sloan was my birth attendant when I birthed my 1st born at Kaiser Ontario April 1st, 2017. I strongly desired an unmedicated natural delivery. My baby was post term according to 1st trimester ultrasound (42 weeks plus 6). Dr. Sloan made sure my baby was safe while honoring my birth plan such as walking hospital floor, warm showers, and giving my body more time to prepare and adjust before medical interventions to progress labor were performed such as an arom. Together we labored 23 hours.
    Jennica Joyce in Joshua Tree, CA — Apr 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD
    About Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871787127
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloan works at Kaiser Permanente Ontario Vineyard Med Offices in Ontario, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sloan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

