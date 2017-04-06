Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ontario, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Sloan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Ontario Vineyard Med Offices2295 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 4:15pmTuesday8:30am - 4:15pmWednesday8:30am - 4:15pmThursday8:30am - 4:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
Dr. Sloan was my birth attendant when I birthed my 1st born at Kaiser Ontario April 1st, 2017. I strongly desired an unmedicated natural delivery. My baby was post term according to 1st trimester ultrasound (42 weeks plus 6). Dr. Sloan made sure my baby was safe while honoring my birth plan such as walking hospital floor, warm showers, and giving my body more time to prepare and adjust before medical interventions to progress labor were performed such as an arom. Together we labored 23 hours.
About Dr. Rachel Sloan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871787127
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.