Dr. Rachel Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Singer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deltona, FL. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
First Choice Pediatrics Deltona Location596 Courtland Blvd, Deltona, FL 32738 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First met DR. Singer in the Deltona office and immediately only wanted my child to be seen by her. So when she transferred to the Sanford location so did we! She is patient and kind. Never have we felt rushed at any appt and once my child was put into daycare we saw her A LOT! I am grateful we have a doctor like DR. Singer.
About Dr. Rachel Singer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1417309360
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical School, New Orleans
- Technion Israel Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Singer works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
