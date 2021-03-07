Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO
Dr. Rachel Shirley, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Summerlin Medical Center I-II653 N Town Center Dr Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 243-7200
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Shirley was very thorough and made me feel very comfortable at a very scary time, finding out that I had breast cancer. I would definitely recommend her to friends and family.
- Breast Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1174889703
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Baylor University
- General Surgery
Dr. Shirley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirley speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.