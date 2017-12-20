Overview

Dr. Rachel Shell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Shell works at Riverside Medical Group - Endocrinology Specialists in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.