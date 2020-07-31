See All Dermatologists in Towson, MD
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD is a Dermatologist in Towson, MD. 

Dr. Schleichert works at Stanley J Miller MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma , Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenilworth Surgery Center LLC
    1104 Kenilworth Dr Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-6110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 31, 2020
    Excellent patient care! Dr Schleichert was very thorough when explaining the Mohs process and procedure. I had a few questions which she answered completely. She truly listens to her patients. She was very kind, caring, knowledgeable and skilled. I would recommend her for anyone requiring Mohs surgery. Medical and office staff were very nice and efficient.
    Carol S. — Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679708416
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Schleichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schleichert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schleichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schleichert works at Stanley J Miller MD in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Schleichert’s profile.

    Dr. Schleichert has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma , Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schleichert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleichert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleichert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

