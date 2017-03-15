See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Rachel Schare, MD

Pediatrics
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rachel Schare, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Schare works at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Children's Health
    6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fever
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fever

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Enteritis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinworm
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Stye
Swine Flu
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Mar 15, 2017
    Dr Schare is an excellent physician. She certainly has a way with children and is very caring. She is very easy to talk to and has children of her own.
    Debbie Harris in Jacksonville Beach, FL — Mar 15, 2017
    About Dr. Rachel Schare, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144273293
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Schare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schare works at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schare’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schare. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

