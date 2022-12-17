See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD

Dermatology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA.

Dr. Schacht works at Skin Concierge in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Concierge
    1310 W Saint Marys Rd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 333-5973
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Skin Concierge
    404 N Alvernon Way Ste B, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 333-5973

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Rachael Schacht has helped me go from a critical condition, to one of normal healthy quality lifestyle. She has been my dermatologist for over 10 years. I had suffered this chronic condition for 30 years and had seen countless specialists. She took time to listen, perform many test and trials for my condition. She communicates with my allergist and primary physician. She is part of my wellness team, and I appreciate her efforts and extra time she takes to understand, what I am going through. I wanted a health care provider that believes in mind, body and spirit. I found her and she is fantastic.
    Vera Westerman — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912359480
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hosp Chicago
    Internship
    • Northwestern U McGaw MC
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schacht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schacht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schacht has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schacht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schacht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schacht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schacht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schacht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

