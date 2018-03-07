Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Sanford, MD
Dr. Rachel Sanford, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Msk Harrison500 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 967-7731Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Dr Sanford has been my oncologist since my diagnosis of Stage 3 triple negative and ER+ breast cancer in March 2017. She is smart, empathetic, and listens to my concerns. I trust her implicitly with her choices for my care.
About Dr. Rachel Sanford, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
