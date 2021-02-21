Dr. Rachel Samsel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samsel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Samsel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rachel Samsel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Gentle Foot & Ankle Care31017 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 585-1177
Gentle Foot & Ankle Care4123 Martin Rd Ste 101, Commerce Township, MI 48390 Directions (248) 363-3777
Premier Foot and Ankle101 Rochdale Dr S Ste C, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 652-3400Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:30amFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
DR SAMSEL. IS A VERY CARING AND CONCERNED ABOUT HER PATIENTS. She is very serous About the care she gives to each individual. She strives for what is The best treatment . she is very professional And kind, there are a lot of foot and ankle Doctors out there But we are grateful that we happen to get Dr Samsel as our families Doctor.
About Dr. Rachel Samsel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Bucknell University
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
