Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Sabo works at COLON AND RECTAL SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BIRMINGHAM in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates of Birmingham, PC
    3400 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 914-6555
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr Sabo recently did colostomy surgery on me. Of course I was very nervous and apprehensive about such a major procedure but I felt total confidence and trust in Dr Sabo’s care. I cannot say enough good things about how she treated me as a patient and as a person. If you must have this type surgery, there’s none better.
    Leonard Lee — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255690616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baptist Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabo works at COLON AND RECTAL SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BIRMINGHAM in Homewood, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sabo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

