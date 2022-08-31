Overview

Dr. Rachel Sabo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sabo works at COLON AND RECTAL SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BIRMINGHAM in Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.