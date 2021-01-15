See All Hematologists in Newton, MA
Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Rosovsky works at Champaign Dental Group in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Ambulatory Care Center
    2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosovsky?

    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr. Rosovsky is one of the most intelligent specialists I have. She always explains everything well, and is a wealth of knowledge. I always feel very reassured after I see her. I trust her completely with my care!
    — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosovsky to family and friends

    Dr. Rosovsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosovsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD.

    About Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821072257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana Farber Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosovsky works at Champaign Dental Group in Newton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rosovsky’s profile.

    Dr. Rosovsky has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.