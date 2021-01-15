Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Rosovsky works at
Locations
Pediatric Ambulatory Care Center2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosovsky is one of the most intelligent specialists I have. She always explains everything well, and is a wealth of knowledge. I always feel very reassured after I see her. I trust her completely with my care!
About Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1821072257
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Cancer Institute
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
