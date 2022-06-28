Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachel Rosenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Rachel Rosenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Locations
Dermatologic Mohs & Laser Surgery360 Essex St Ste 201, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenstein is a wonderful doctor. She has a very pleasant bedside manner. She is very thorough and answers all questions. Also like that she has early morning appointments. Highly recommend her to anyone who needs a great dermatologist.
About Dr. Rachel Rosenstein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871836668
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
