Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Rohde works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Orthopaedic Center
    26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 280-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Beaumont Orthopaedic Center
    30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 280-8550
  3. 3
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield
    33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 667-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chandler Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Rohde performed surgery on my dominant hand after an intense fall. Broke my hand (she repaired impeccably). Dr. Rhode knew I played the piano. She related to her colleagues (not that the knowledge of my pianistic requirements made a difference in her surgical diagnostics, skill or time rendered). My dominant hand is perfect to this day. Dr. Rhode is a great surgeon. Equally as important, she demonstrates a genuine bedside manner. Dr. Rhode is a person you can share your concerns with, your goals and your humor. Highly recommend
    Linda Talbot — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386678134
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
