Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD
Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 667-3627
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Dr. Rohde performed surgery on my dominant hand after an intense fall. Broke my hand (she repaired impeccably). Dr. Rhode knew I played the piano. She related to her colleagues (not that the knowledge of my pianistic requirements made a difference in her surgical diagnostics, skill or time rendered). My dominant hand is perfect to this day. Dr. Rhode is a great surgeon. Equally as important, she demonstrates a genuine bedside manner. Dr. Rhode is a person you can share your concerns with, your goals and your humor. Highly recommend
- 23 years of experience
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Michigan
