See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rohaidy works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    6900 Sw 80th St, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Binge Eating Disorder
Detoxification
Binge Eating Disorder
Detoxification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rohaidy?

Jan 25, 2022
Dr. Rohaidy saw me as a new patient in a timely manner. She spent ample time with me getting to the root of my issues. Unbeknown to me, Dr. Rohaidy recognized concerns I had and placed me on the right path towards a better version of myself. Her medication choice has improved my attention to detail and performance at work to the point where I was recognized for my successful achievements! Additionally, she is readily available at all times through Telehealth if I needed her services in an instant. I would highly recommend her services to anyone in the community looking for an excellent psychiatrist.
— Jan 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rohaidy to family and friends

Dr. Rohaidy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rohaidy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD.

About Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730475823
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Addiction, University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
Fellowship
Residency
  • Psychiatry, University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
Residency
Medical Education
  • St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohaidy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rohaidy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rohaidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rohaidy works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rohaidy’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohaidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohaidy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohaidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohaidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rachel Rohaidy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.